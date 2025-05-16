Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Trump says he's returning to US, expects to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2025 12:59 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 12, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on May 16 that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin may happen soon, as he wraps up his Middle East trip and heads back to Washington.

"I think it’s time for us to just do it," Trump said in Abu Dhabi, adding that the meeting between the two would happen "as soon as we can set it up."

Trump reiterated that he expects no progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks until he meets Putin. The U.S. president previously floated the idea of visiting the negotiations in Istanbul, though his current travel plans indicate he is skipping the meeting.

Putin has rejected President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal to meet in person in Istanbul on May 15 to discuss a ceasefire, even though Moscow itself suggested resuming negotiations. Instead, Russia dispatched a delegation of junior aides and deputy ministers dismissed by Ukraine as "sham."

The Ukrainian delegation met with Turkish and U.S. officials on May 16 and is expected to hold talks with a Russian delegation in Istanbul.

The U.S. president has often boasted about his supposedly warm ties with the Russian leader, though the two have not met since Trump returned to office this January. Trump has adopted a more critical rhetoric toward the Kremlin recently amid stalled peace efforts.

‘It’s a mess’ — after all the hype, Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul descend into name-calling shambles
Istanbul — it’s where Asia meets Europe, but as we now know, not where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

