Trump reportedly wasn't informed in advance about Ukraine's drone strike on Russian bombers

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2025 1:33 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump was not informed in advance about Ukraine's mass drone attack that allegedly hit 41 Russian aircraft across four air bases, CBS News and Axios reported on June 1, citing their undisclosed sources.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) operation, dubbed "Spiderweb," allegedly destroyed or damaged A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3 planes parked at the Belaya, Diaghilev, Olenya, and Ivanovo air bases on June 1.

Kyiv has claimed it had disabled 34% of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in what is seen as one of the most daring operations during the full-scale war. The strike reportedly involved 117 drones launched from trucks hidden across Russian territory.

The White House was not notified about the plans, which had been being prepared for a year and a half, Axios reported, citing a Ukrainian security official. CBS News' sources in the Trump administration also confirmed that the Trump administration was not informed.

Trump is yet to comment publicly on the attack, which took place a day before the second round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

The U.S. president has repeatedly criticized Moscow for launching attacks on Ukrainian cities as he pushes for a ceasefire deal. The Kremlin continues to reject the truce backed by Kyiv, Washington, and European partners, and is reportedly preparing a new offensive this summer.

Trump has also often criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that Ukraine is at times "more difficult" to deal with than Russia. The two came into an open clash during a tense meeting in the White House on Feb. 28.

Zelensky has urged the U.S. president to impose stronger sanctions against Russia if the upcoming round of negotiations fails to bring results.

"If the Istanbul meeting brings nothing, that clearly means strong new sanctions are urgently needed — from the EU's 18th package, and from the United States specifically, the strongest sanctions President Trump promised," Zelensky said.

Trump said on May 28 that the U.S. would soon know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about ending the war. If not, he warned, Washington would "respond a little bit differently."

The U.S. president said he had not yet imposed new sanctions on Russia because he believed a peace deal might be within reach. "If I think I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that," he said, but added he is prepared to act if Moscow stalls further.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.