US reportedly considers strikes on Iran as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing direct military action against Iran, including potential strikes on its nuclear facilities, Axios reported on June 17, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" on Truth Social on June 17 and threatened Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, boasting about U.S. air superiority.

The U.S. president is expected to meet with his national security team later in the day to determine the scope of involvement in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, according to Axios.

The meeting comes after his early departure from the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, where he had been scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky the following day.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that "we know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding."

"He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump continued. "But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

The U.S. president is increasingly leaning toward using military force to target Iran's nuclear facilities, moving away from a diplomatic resolution, CNN reported, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.

Although Trump continues to be receptive to negotiations, CNN sources indicated that any agreement would require significant concessions from Tehran.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on June 17 that U.S. involvement in Israel's military campaign is under serious consideration, and a decision could be "made in the near future," Politico reported.

Merz said the decision depends on whether the Iranian regime "is prepared to return" to the negotiating table.

Israel launched a series of massive air strikes on Iran starting June 13, targeting nuclear facilities and senior military figures. The Israeli government claimed Tehran was nearing nuclear weapons capability.

Iran responded with missile strikes on Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, which resulted in civilian casualties, including five Ukrainian citizens on June 14.

Iranian officials claimed 224 people have been killed in Israeli attacks so far, most of them civilians. The figures have not been independently verified.

As tensions grow, Trump has floated the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator between Israel and Iran. Putin spoke with both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on June 13, offering mediation and condemning Israeli strikes.

Israel has not publicly responded to Russia's proposal, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on June 17 that Tel Aviv appeared unwilling to accept Russian mediation.

French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the suggestion entirely, saying on June 15 that Moscow, given its war in Ukraine and disregard for the UN Charter, "cannot be a mediator."

Tehran has become one of Russia's closest military partners during its war against Ukraine, supplying thousands of Shahed drones and ballistic missiles used in daily strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Israel, which has historically maintained careful relations with Russia and is home to a substantial Russian-speaking population, has not joined in Western sanctions against Moscow.

On June 13, Kyiv expressed its support for Israel, describing Iran as a "source of instability in the region and beyond," citing Tehran's extensive military cooperation with Russia.