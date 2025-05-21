Trump refusing to adopt sanctions against Russia as it would affect business opportunities with Moscow, NYT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump refuses to impose sanctions on Russia as it may hinder future business and trade opportunities with Moscow, the New York Times (NYT) reported on May 20, citing a White House official.

Following a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, Trump refused to adopt additional sanctions on Moscow, despite Putin again rejecting a 30-day ceasefire.

"I think there's a chance of getting something done, and if you do that, you could also make it much worse," Trump said, referring to implementing additional sanctions. "But there could be a time where that’s going to happen," he added.

In a post on Truth Social following the call, Trump wrote that peace deal would be a "tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED."

"Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its country," he added.

Speaking to NYT on the condition of anonymity, a White House official familiar with the call, said that imposing sanctions could impede Trump's goal of "maximizing economic opportunities for Americans," the publication wrote.

Trump on May 8 said the U.S. would join partners in imposing "further sanctions" if Russia does not agree to an unconditional ceasefire. Despite numerous threats, Trump has never followed through on imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

European leaders have urged the U.S. to impose additional sanctions on Russia to pressure it toward a ceasefire, with EU leaders threatening and subsequently adopting additional sanctions in response to Russia's ceasefire rejections.

On May 20 Axios reported that European leaders reportedly seemed "surprised" that Trump was "relatively content" with what he heard from Putin, following a call with European leaders after Trump's conversation with Putin.

When asked about potential sanctions against Russia, the U.S. president said he did not think it was a good idea, adding that he believes Putin wants a deal.

A senior European official familiar with closed-door discussion voiced European allies frustration with the lack of U.S. sanctions, telling NYT that Trump "never seemed invested in joining sanctions on Russia," the publication wrote. Several other officials said that they did not expect Trump to implement additional sanctions in the immediate future.

Despite violating multiple short-term truces, Trump nonetheless has said Russia and Ukraine will be able to "do big business" with the United States if they secure a peace deal.

Frustrated by a lack of progress, Trump has also repeatedly threatened to "back away" from negotiations.

"I tell you, big egos involved, but I think something's going to happen. And if it doesn't, I just back away, and they're going to have to keep going," Trump said following his phone call with Putin.



