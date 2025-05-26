Trump 'realizes' Putin lied about peace, massive Russian assault proves it, Macron says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump has come to understand that Russian President Vladimir Putin misled him about being ready for peace with Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on May 26, according to the French TV channel BFM.

"I think President Trump realizes that when President Putin told him he was ready for peace, he lied to him," Macron said during a visit to Hanoi. "What's happening in Ukraine is unacceptable and extremely serious. You can't say you're ready to talk and then bomb."

Russia launched a three-day wave of aerial attacks from May 24 to May 26, firing more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles across Ukraine.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched nine Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS bombers and a record 355 Shahed-type drones and decoys overnight on May 26.

Trump, who has repeatedly pressed for a ceasefire and held a two-hour phone call with Putin on May 19, expressed strong disapproval of the latest escalation.

"I'm not happy with Putin," he told reporters on May 25, adding on Truth Social that the Russian president has gone "absolutely" crazy.

"I've always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right," Trump wrote. "But if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"

Despite acknowledging Putin's escalatory behavior, Trump also criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom he has had a strained relationship.

Zelensky on May 25 condemned the U.S. for its lack of response to the massive Russian assault, calling for stronger sanctions and saying that "America's silence... only encourages Putin."

"Likewise, President Zelensky is doing his country no favors by talking the way he does," Trump posted. "Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop."

Macron said the latest bombardments were further evidence that Moscow is not negotiating in good faith. "This doublespeak shows the inauthentic nature of the discussions that may have taken place," he said.

The U.S. president's approach to negotiations frustrates European allies, many of whom sought his support for a joint U.S.–EU ultimatum demanding an unconditional ceasefire starting May 12 and tougher sanctions on Moscow.

In Washington, Republican lawmakers have echoed the call for punitive actions against Moscow. U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg told Fox Business that the "Russian Sanctions Act of 2025 is ready to go."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on May 1 that the legislation includes sweeping financial penalties and 500% tariffs on countries that continue buying Russian oil, gas, or uranium.

Kellogg reacted to Russia's overnight large-scale attack on Ukraine on May 25, calling for an end to hostilities.

"The indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect innocents. These attacks are shameful," Kellogg wrote on X without explicitly naming Russia.

Despite Russia's refusal to accept a ceasefire, no new U.S. sanctions have been imposed so far.