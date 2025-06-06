20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Trump quietly pressuring Senate to weaken Russia sanctions, WSJ reports

by Abbey Fenbert June 6, 2025 8:59 PM 3 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House on June 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
The White House is urging Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to soften his sanctions bill against Russia, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on June 6, citing congressional staffers.

The bipartisan sanctions bill, introduced on April 1 by Graham and Senate Democrat Richard Blumenthal, seeks to impose a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and raw materials.

In recent weeks, Trump administration officials have contacted Graham's office with requests to water down the legislation, congressional aides told the WSJ.

The White House reportedly asked Graham to insert waivers into the bill allowing Trump to choose which entities get sanctioned and changing the word "shall" to "may." Removing the mandatory language from the text would essentially defang the bill, staffers said.

Blumenthal confirmed that negotiations with Trump officials were taking place behind the scene but did not comment on the substance of the talks.

"We're moving ahead and the White House is included in our conversations," he told the WSJ.

Earlier, Republican Senator Roger Wicker on June 4 said that Trump had asked the Senate to postpone voting on the bill, which had been scheduled to come to the floor this week.

In a joint press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on June 5, Trump said lawmakers were waiting for his approval before advancing the sanctions bill.

"They'll be guided by me. That's how it's supposed to be," Trump said. "They're waiting for me to decide on what to do."

In the same briefing, Trump said that he had a deadline in mind for when he would enforce new sanctions on Russia but did not give specifics, saying only that sanctions would be imposed when it became clear that peace talks were not moving forward. He also said that sanctions could apply to both Russia and Ukraine.

"It takes two to tango," he said.

During the June 5 press conference, Trump compared Ukraine and Russia — which launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion against Ukraine in February 2022 and partially occupies four Ukrainian regions in addition to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula — to children fighting on a playground.

"Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart," he said.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if he does not see progress in peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

He has never followed through on any of these threats.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.