Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Trump & Ukraine, Ukraine, Russia, War, Attacks on Russia
Edit post

Trump privately praises Ukraine's drone strike on Russian bombers as 'badass,' Axios reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 5, 2025 2:21 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) on Feb. 12, 2025, and US President Donald Trump (R) on Feb. 22, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova and Alex Wroblewski / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump privately described Ukraine's drone strike on Russian strategic bombers as "strong" and "badass," Axios reported June 5, citing sources familiar with his reaction.

The operation, carried out by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on June 1, targeted four Russian air bases deep inside the country. According to Kyiv, 41 aircraft were struck in the raid, causing an estimated $7 billion in damage.

The targeted bases reportedly housed Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers — long-range platforms frequently used to launch cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities amid Russia's full-scale war. While Trump has remained silent in public about the attack, he reportedly expressed enthusiasm behind closed doors.

"He thought it was badass," one source told Axios.

A second said Trump told a confidant the strike was "pretty strong."

One of Trump's advisers reportedly likened the situation to a small but aggressive force managing to hurt a more powerful opponent, using a metaphor about a "chihuahua" attacking "a much bigger dog."

On a TruthSocial post on June 4, Trump confirmed he had discussed the drone attack directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call lasting over an hour.

"We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides," Trump wrote.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that Putin had informed Trump of Russia's intent to respond to Ukraine's attack, according to state-run media outlet TASS.

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg earlier warned that the operation could lead to escalation.

"When you attack an opponent's national survival system — their nuclear triad — the risk level goes way up," Kellogg told Fox News on June 3.

Ukrainian officials say the drone assault — codenamed Operation Spiderweb — took 18 months to plan. SBU sources claim the attack was carried out using 117 drones launched from trucks inside Russian territory.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the scale of the damage.

While Russian propagandists have attempted to downplay the strike, Putin himself has yet to make a public statement.

Operation Spiderweb marks one of the most far-reaching Ukrainian operations of the war and underscores Kyiv's expanding capacity to strike targets far beyond the front lines.

Putin rejects Zelensky’s call for peace talks, accuses Ukraine of deadly bridge attack in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4 accused Ukraine of being governed by a terrorist regime that deliberately targets civilians and claimed it is continuing to lose the war. He rejected the possibility of holding talks.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

5:42 PM
Video

New footage from Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb hitting Russian bombers.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published new drone footage from Operation Spiderweb – the remarkable special operation targeting four Russian airbases with low-cost FPV drones. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed on June 3 that Russia lost 41 military aircraft as a result of the operation. The estimated damage inflicted upon Russia is estimated to exceed $7 billion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.