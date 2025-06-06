20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Trump offers Germany US gas deals, but no promises on Ukraine aid or Russia sanctions

by Abbey Fenbert June 6, 2025 5:51 PM 3 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 5, 2025. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to increase supplies of American energy exports to Berlin but did not pledge additional military support to Ukraine or sanctions on Russia in a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on June 5.

The meeting was Merz's first visit to the White House since becoming chancellor.

When asked whether Trump would impose additional sanctions on Russia, the president dodged the question by boasting that he "ended Nord Stream 2" and hinting at future energy deals with Germany.

"We have so much oil and gas, you will not be able to buy it all. ... I hope we'll be able to make that part of our trade deal," Trump said during a joint press conference with Merz.  

While Merz spoke of a "duty" to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, Trump did not make any commitments to further military aid for Kyiv. In the same press conference, he compared Russia and Ukraine to fighting children and refused to name a deadline for imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Merz nonetheless praised Trump's role as a peacemaker between the two nations.

"I told the president before we came in: He is the key person in the world who can really (end the war) by putting pressure on Russia."

Trump has frequently brought up Europe's reliance on Russian energy when questioned about Washington's role in pressuring the Kremlin or supporting Ukraine.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 are gas pipelines running between Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea. Nord Stream 2 has never been activated, and the pipes shut down after suspected sabotage in 2022.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed in March that discussions were underway with the U.S. to resume gas flows through the pipelines. Trump has pursued warmer relations and stronger economic ties with Moscow since his inauguration in January 2025.

Merz said on May 28 that the German government will "do everything to ensure that Nord Stream 2 cannot be put back into operation," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 28.

The leaders' discussion on June 6 focused primarily on Russia's war against Ukraine, NATO, and trade policy, Merz said in Berlin the day after the meeting. Merz insisted that Trump remains committed to NATO, despite the U.S. president's history of disparaging the alliance.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

