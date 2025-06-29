Trump meets Zelensky at NATO summit | Ukraine This Week.

This audio is created with AI assistance
In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur explains key takeaways from this week’s NATO summit, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held their third in-person meeting since Trump’s return to office. Also, Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau charges the highest-ranking serving official in a land grab case involving public land, illegal apartments, and hundreds of thousands of dollars.