Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Sanctions against Russia
Edit post

Trump holds off on sanctions to push Ukraine-Russia peace efforts

by Olena Goncharova May 29, 2025 12:10 AM 2 min read
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the media following a meeting with Republican Senators at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 28 that he has not yet imposed new sanctions on Russia because he believes a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine may be within reach.

"If I think I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that," he told reporters, adding that he is "much tougher" than those he is negotiating with.

Trump said the United States would soon learn whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is genuinely interested in ending the war. If it becomes clear that Moscow is stalling, Trump warned, Washington would "respond a little bit differently."

CNN reported on May 27 that Trump is weighing new sanctions on Russia after a deadly weekend of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine. Russian forces on May 26 conducted what Ukrainian authorities described as the largest drone attack of the full-scale war, reportedly involving 355 Shahed-type drones and decoys.

During a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, Trump was told that a "memorandum of peace" outlining conditions for a ceasefire would be delivered shortly. As of May 27, no such document has been received, a U.S. official and a White House source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Responding to a question on whether Putin is serious about peace, Trump said that "We're going to find out very soon. It'll take about two weeks, or week and a half."

"They seem to want to do something. But until the document is signed, I can't tell you... I'm very disappointed at what happened. A couple of nights now where people were killed in the middle of what you would call a negotiation."

Trump added that he would be willing to meet both President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Putin "if necessary."

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow had proposed a new round of peace talks with Ukraine to be held in Istanbul on June 2.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Kyiv is still awaiting the Russian side’s proposed ceasefire memorandum, which was expected following peace talks in Turkey earlier this month. The Ukrainian side has presented their document to Russia, according to the minister.

Ukraine war latest: Moscow proposes next round of Russia-Ukraine talks on June 2 in Istanbul
* Moscow proposes next round of Russia-Ukraine talks on June 2 in Istanbul * Ukrainian drones hit Russian cruise missile factory, SBU source says, in one of largest reported strikes of full-scale war * 11 more Ukrainian Children rescued from Russian-occupied territories, Yermak’s advisor says * ‘We’ll know in two weeks’ if Putin serious
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

6:30 PM

NASA astronaut on Russian colleagues backing war against Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post sits down with retired U.S. astronaut Col. Terry W. Virts to discuss his time aboard the International Space Station alongside Russian colleagues in 2014–2015, during Russia’s annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine's eastern regions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.