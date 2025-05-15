Skip to content
Trump expects no progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks until he meets Putin

by Martin Fornusek May 15, 2025 3:35 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to traveling media aboard Air Force One on a range of issues, including Syria, as he flies to Doha, Qatar, on May 14, 2025. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 15 that peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will not move forward until he meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.

"Nothing's going to happen until Putin and I get together," the U.S. president told journalists aboard Air Force One before landing in Dubai as part of his Middle Eastern tour.

Putin has rejected President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal to meet in person in Istanbul on May 15 to discuss a ceasefire, even though Moscow itself suggested resuming negotiations. Instead, Russia dispatched a delegation of junior aides and deputy ministers dismissed by Ukraine as "sham."

Trump has previously suggested he might join the talks on May 16 if progress is made, but downplayed Putin's absence on the first day of the negotiations, saying, "Why would he go if I'm not going?"

Despite his latest comments, Trump previously voiced optimism about the expected talks in Turkey. Top U.S. administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are expected to join the discussions in Istanbul on May 16.

The U.S. president has often boasted about his supposedly warm ties with the Russian leader, though the two have not met since Trump returned to office this January.

Trump has adopted a more critical rhetoric toward the Kremlin recently amid stalled peace efforts. The new White House has also often used a scathing tone toward Ukraine, most notably during an explosive meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the White House in February.

The two leaders held a second meeting on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral in April, which was described by both parties in more positive terms.

Zelensky decries Russia’s ‘sham’ delegation ahead of potential peace talks in Turkey
“We need to understand what the level of the Russian delegation is, what their mandate is, and whether they are capable of making decisions on their own,” Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Putin won’t attend peace talks in Turkey, Kremlin says.

The Kremlin unveiled its delegation for Ukraine-Russia peace talks in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 14. Putin was not on the list of delegates, nor were any other top-ranking Russian officials.
