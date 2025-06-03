Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drones, SBU
Trump didn't know about Ukraine's drone strike on Russia's warplanes, White House confirms

by Abbey Fenbert June 3, 2025 11:48 PM 2 min read
U.S President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington D.C
U.S President Donald Trump departs the White House in Washington D.C, U.S., on May 30, 2025. (Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump was not informed in advance about Operation Spiderweb, Ukraine's mass drone strike that damaged over 40 Russian bombers, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on June 3.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) smuggled first-person-view (FPV) drones deep within Russia to coordinate attacks against four key air bases on June 1. Trump was not briefed ahead of the operation, Axios reported shortly after the operation, citing a Ukrainian security official.

During a White House press briefing, Leavitt was asked whether Trump was informed by Ukraine about Operation Spiderweb in advance of the attack.

"He was not," she said.

The press secretary was also asked about Trump's view of the operation, given his uncharacteristic silence on the matter.

"I would like to let the president speak on that himself," she said, then updated her answer by adding that Trump wants the war in Ukraine to end.

"The president does not want to see this war prolonged. He wants this war to stop," Leavitt said.

Leavitt praised Trump's efforts as a peacemaker, despite Russia's continued refusal to accept a ceasefire and the escalation of mass attacks against Ukraine. She noted the second round of direct Ukraine-Russia talks on June 2 in Istanbul as a sign of progress, calling the meeting "inconceivable" and crediting the step to Trump's intervention.

"(President Trump) remains positive about the progress that we're seeing," Leavitt said.

When asked whether Trump supports efforts by congressional Republicans to impose harsher sanctions against Russia, Leavitt did not answer directly, saying that lawmakers would take their cues from the president and trust his judgment as commander-in-chief.

"(H)e has smartly kept this as a tool in his toolbox if necessary," Leavitt said, referring to additional sanctions.

Leavitt also said that U.S. defense officials are looking into the implications of Operation Spiderweb for U.S. security and are working to ensure American aircraft are protected from the risks of internal drone strikes.

Trump may take "some executive action" regarding the matter in the near future, she said.  

Operation Spiderweb is not the first time Ukraine has launched a major attack against Russia without first informing their American counterparts. The New York Times (NYT) reported in March that U.S. officials under former U.S. President Joe Biden reacted with "surprise" and "anger" when Ukraine sank the Mosvka, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Operation Spiderweb — everything we know about Ukraine’s ‘audacious’ attack on Russia’s heavy bombers
Ukraine was jubilant on June 1 as news filtered through of a stunning drone attack targeting Russian heavy bombers, that simultaneously targeted four air bases, two of them thousands of miles inside Russia. “Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia — this is the result of a special operation
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Everything we know about Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb.

Ukraine was jubilant on June 1 as news filtered through of a stunning drone attack targeting Russian heavy bombers that simultaneously attacked four air bases, two of them thousands of miles inside Russia. The Kyiv Independent's Chris York explains everything we know about Operation Spiderweb.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.