News Feed, Russia, United States, Ukraine, Trump & Russia, Sanctions, US sanctions, Sanctions against Russia
Trump considers imposing sanctions on Russia in coming days, WSJ reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 27, 2025 7:56 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
U.S. President Trump is considering imposing sanctions on Russia this week as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on May 26.

The sanctions would reportedly be imposed to push Russia to the negotiating table but may not include additional banking restrictions, people familiar with Trump's thinking told the WSJ.

Trump is also considering abandoning peace efforts if a final effort to end Russia's war is unsuccessful, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with Trump's thinking.

Trump's stance on U.S. sanctions against Russia has been unclear. Trump has refused to impose sanctions on Russia as it may hinder future business and trade opportunities, the New York Times reported on May 20, citing a White House official.

On May 25, Trump condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for increased Russian attacks on Ukraine, saying he's "not happy with Putin."

Russia launched over 900 strike drones over the last three days, in addition to cruise and ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Over 900 attack drones launched against Ukraine in just three days, along with ballistic and cruise missiles. There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice — the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia — the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives."

On May 26, Russia launched its third large-scale aerial and drone assault against Ukraine in three nights, killing at least six people and injuring 24 across the country.

The attack marked the most extensive drone strike against Ukraine during the full-scale war, topping the previous record of 298 drones just a day earlier on May 25.

Trump recently held a two-hour phone call with Putin during which Russia reiterated its refusal to a full ceasefire in its war against Ukraine. The U.S. failed to respond with any significant pressure.

"He's killing a lot of people... I don't know what the hell happened to Putin, I've known him for a long time," Trump said on May 25.

In the same statement, Trump told journalists sanctions against Russia could be on the table amid Russia's intensified attacks.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.