Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, United States, Russia, War, Ukraine, Peace Talks
Edit post

Trump admits to protecting Russia from 'really bad things'

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 27, 2025 7:16 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
US President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on May 27 that Russia would already be facing serious consequences if not for his actions, following one of the most intense Russian aerial assaults on Ukraine.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean really bad. He's playing with fire," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's comments mark a rare public rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing pressure on the U.S. administration to respond to escalating Russian attacks.

On May 26, Russia launched its third large-scale aerial and drone assault against Ukraine in three nights, killing at least six people and injuring 24 across multiple oblasts.

The attack marked the most extensive drone strike against Ukraine during the full-scale war, topping the previous record of 298 drones overnight on May 25.

Trump recently held a two-hour phone call with Putin during which Russia reiterated its refusal to a full ceasefire in its war against Ukraine. Despite this, Trump has refused to impose new sanctions on Moscow, citing ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire.

"Because I think there's a chance of getting something done, and if you do that, you could also make it much worse," Trump said during a May 19 Oval Office briefing.

Trump has attempted to present himself as the only leader capable of ending the war quickly, though the lack of tangible pressure on Moscow has left Kyiv and its allies skeptical.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to the May 25 overnight bombardment, called for urgent new sanctions and warned that "America's silence, and the silence of others around the world, only encourages Putin."

The European Union and U.S. lawmakers have also called for tougher action.

A bipartisan sanctions bill is already awaiting approval in Congress, with provisions for sweeping financial penalties and tariffs on nations buying Russian oil or uranium.

Sanctions on Russia are working, Ukraine just needs more
Sanctions on their own won’t end the war, but they are a crucial tool in the West’s efforts to pressure Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

9:44 AM  (Updated: )

US, EU no longer coordinating enforcement of Russia sanctions, media reports.

EU sanctions chief David O'Sullivan noted that there is "no more outreach" between the two sides on sanctions evasion and that G7 cooperation has "also lost momentum" in this regard, according to an internal report from an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels on May 20, Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.