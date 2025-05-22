Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Trump tells European leaders Putin doesn’t want peace because he believes Russia winning war in Ukraine, WSJ reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2025 12:41 PM 2 min read
President Donald Trump arrives for a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on May 20, 2025. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready for peace in Ukraine because he believes he is winning the war, the Wall Street Journal reported on May 22, citing three undisclosed sources.

Trump's reported statement marked the first time he acknowledged to European leaders what they and Kyiv have long maintained — the Kremlin has no intention of ending its full-scale war against Ukraine.

The conversation on May 19 reportedly included President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Earlier the same day, Trump held a phone call with Putin, days after largely inconclusive negotiations in Istanbul, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials.

European leaders on the call reportedly seemed "surprised" that Trump was "relatively content" with what he heard from Putin, Axios reported on May 20.

Despite U.S. efforts, Putin has shown little willingness to compromise to achieve a settlement. After the call, Putin reiterated Russia's maximalist demands, denying full ceasefire agreement.

Since taking the office in January, Trump has been inconsistent in his rhetoric toward the Russian leader, at times voicing frustration with the stalled peace efforts but mostly avoiding direct criticism of Putin.

Although Trump now seems to recognize that Putin is not prepared to pursue peace, the White House so far has not yet imposed new sanctions or taken direct steps to penalize Russia, despite growing frustration among allies.

Ukraine accepted the U.S.-backed unconditional 30-day ceasefire when Washington first proposed it on March 11. Russia rejected the proposal and continued its attacks.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

