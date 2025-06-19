Trump administration doesn't like working with Zelensky's top aide, Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Officials in Washington are frustrated with the diplomatic efforts of Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, and believe he may be undermining Ukraine's efforts to win favor with U.S. President Donald Trump, Politico reported on June 19.

Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky's close friend and chief adviser, has represented Ukraine's interests in Washington since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

According to 14 people who spoke to Politico, including U.S. and Ukrainian officials, many people in Washington find Yermak abrasive and uninformed, and fear that he is inaccurately conveying U.S. positions to Zelensky. While the Biden administration was willing to cooperate with Yermak, the Trump team is less accommodating — and more likely to rescind support for Ukraine.

"All the people (in the U.S.) who want to withdraw and abandon Ukraine are thrilled to have Yermak around," one person told Politico.

One person familiar with the situation described Yermak as a "bipartisan irritator" who also frustrated officials under U.S. President Joe Biden. The former administration, however, did not find Yermak's personality a valid reason to withdraw military and humanitarian aid from a key ally defending itself from an all-out war.

Trump's stance on Ukraine has been less supportive from the beginning. Since his inauguration in January, he has refused to approve new military aid packages for Kyiv or impose additional sanctions against Moscow. He has pursued warmer ties with Russia and criticized Zelensky more frequently and harshly than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Any hopes Ukraine has of winning over Trump may be jeopardized by the administrations tense relationship with Yermak, Politico's sources suggested.

During Yermak's most recent visit to Washington, a last-minute trip in early June, he reportedly struggled to land meetings with Trump officials. One person familiar with the visit described Yermak as an "existential liability for Ukraine."

Sources described Yermak as overly demanding and ignorant of U.S. politics and processes. One person accused Yermak of acting as if Ukraine was the "center of the world" and said his attitude "has already affected the relationship (with Trump)."

In a statement to Politico, Yermak said he was doing everything in his power to protect and support Ukraine.

"If that means being considered 'challenging' by others — so be it," he said.

"I will wait many more hours outside any door if that helps my country and my president's mission. I have no ambition to fully grasp how American politics works — I come to speak about the country I know best: Ukraine."