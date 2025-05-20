Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Ukrainian refugees, Refugees
Trump administration considers deporting nearly 200,000 Ukrainians using foreign aid funds, WP reports

by Kateryna Hodunova May 20, 2025 4:43 PM 2 min read
Demonstrators supporting Ukraine funding are seen outside the U.S. Capitol before the House passed the foreign aid package on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Washington plans to spend about $250 million of foreign aid funds to repatriate people from active conflict zones, including about 200,000 Ukrainians and 500,000 Haitians, the Washington Post reported on May 20, citing the draft internal documents the newspaper obtained.

During Joe Biden's presidency, Ukrainians and Haitians were granted temporary protection, allowing them to stay in the U.S. if they could not return to their home country.

With the Trump administration coming to office, the U.S. has tightened its immigration policy. U.S. President Donald Trump previously pledged to impose harsher legislation on migrants and launch the "largest deportation program in U.S. history," aimed at removing 15 to 20 million migrants from the country.

According to the draft internal documents, the proposal was prepared after the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on May 5. The statement read that those immigrants who voluntarily leave the U.S. for their home countries would be eligible for $1,000 in assistance.

Besides Ukrainians and Haitians, the draft documents also mention Afghans, Palestinians, Libyans, Sudanese, Syrians, and Yemenis, who could become other targets of the deportation program, the WP reported.

Tricia McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, verified the documents' authenticity, but described them as "outdated." McLaughlin added that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has not made a "final" decision on temporary protected status for Haiti or Ukraine.

According to the draft documents reviewed by the newspaper, the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) will fund the voluntary resettlement program using funds allocated by Congress for charter flights or commercial airfare.

The State Department has acknowledged that it is working with the Department of Homeland Security to provide "travel support and financial incentives" to encourage migrants to leave the country voluntarily.

The Trump administration's proposal has been criticized, including by former government officials who called it inhumane and counter to long-held U.S. ideals, the WP reported.

According to the plan's opponents, the Trump administration is forcing asylum seekers to return to countries where they are "at risk of being killed." They also questioned whether the plan constitutes an abuse of foreign aid funds intended primarily to support refugees and their resettlement.

In late January, Washington suspended acceptance of applications from Ukrainians for asylum under the Uniting for Ukraine program. This program allowed for two years of asylum in the U.S., as well as the right to work, study, and have health insurance, among other benefits.

There are about 200,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., according to the United Nations.

Zelensky had to remind Trump peace talks already underway during call with EU leaders, Axios reports
Donald Trump told the leaders that Vladimir Putin agreed to start direct negotiations on a ceasefire immediately, which led to a few seconds of “puzzled silence,” Axios reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.