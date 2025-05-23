Top executive at sanctioned Russian defense company reportedly injured in hammer attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrey Kondratyev, deputy general director and chief designer at the Russian defense enterprise Kurganpribor, was attacked with a hammer in the city of Kurgan on May 22, the local outlet Oblast 45 reported.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, which appears to be close to Russian security forces, Kondratyev was assaulted while entering his residential building after returning from work.

He sustained serious head injuries and was hospitalized.

The attack is reportedly connected to his professional activities, though the exact motives and circumstances remain under investigation. No suspect has been detained yet.

Kurganpribor, which produces a range of equipment for Russia’s defense industry, including components for rocket systems, missiles, and bombs, is under U.S. and EU sanctions in response to Moscow’s full-scale war against Ukraine. It is described as one of the leading enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Previously, Kyiv has targeted Russian officials who play a key role in Russia's full-scale invasion. Ukraine has not been linked to the attack on Kondratyev.