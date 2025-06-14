Skip to content
Three Ukrainians killed in bus accident in France, Zelensky confirms

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 14, 2025 4:09 AM 2 min read
Rescuers and firefighters near the site of the fatal bus accident in northwestern France on June 13, 2025. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Ukrainian nationals were killed in a bus accident in France on June 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a statement on Telegram.

"Terrible news about the tragic bus accident in France," Zelensky wrote.

The accident occurred in the morning of June 13, near the Sarthe department of France. The bus was reportedly carrying Ukrainian nationals, including adults and children, who were returning from an educational exchange.

While en route to Paris, the bus lost control and flipped into a ditch.

Four adults were killed in total – three of whom were Ukrainian nationals. French media reported that nine people sustained serious injuries, while an additional 18 suffered minor injuries.

Zelensky added that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry promptly sent a team of diplomats and consuls, led by the ambassador to France, to assist survivors and support the victims’ families. The team is coordinating with French authorities and emergency services at the scene.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko are providing regular updates on the victims' conditions and emerging details regarding the accident.

Zelensky thanked the French authorities, noting that "more than 50 emergency teams were deployed" in what he called "a true expression of French solidarity."

He also expressed his "condolences to all the families of the victims" and wished for a "speedy recovery of the injured children."

Russian military equipment reportedly hit in Ukrainian drone attack against Crimea
The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported a hit in Simferopol, Crimea’s capital, sharing a photo of a plume of smoke rising in the vicinity of a local power station and of the village of Perevalne.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

