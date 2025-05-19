Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Thousands protest in Hungary against Russia-style bill targeting media, NGOs

by Anna Fratsyvir May 19, 2025 9:14 AM 2 min read
A demonstrator holds a banner that shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest against the 'Transparency Bill' on May 18, 2025, in Budapest, Hungary. (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
Around 10,000 people rallied in Hungary’s capital on May 18 to protest a controversial bill that critics say would limit free expression and mimic Russia’s restrictive "foreign agent" law, the Associated Press reported.

The demonstration in Budapest, one of the largest in recent months, came after a member of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party introduced legislation that would grant the government sweeping powers to investigate, penalize, or even ban media outlets and non-governmental organizations receiving any foreign funding.

Protesters packed Kossuth Square outside Hungary's parliament, denouncing the bill as an attack on civil society and democratic freedoms. Speakers at the rally described the legislation as an authoritarian move designed to silence dissent ahead of national elections next year.

"This bill is nothing more than a threat, a threat against people being able to express their opinions clearly and freely," said Jakab Toth, one of the speakers. "If it doesn't belong to all of us, if not all of us are free, then sovereignty is solely and exclusively the sovereignty of the government."

The proposed law would create a government blacklist of organizations receiving international support and allow intrusive surveillance, large fines, and operational bans. It would be enforced by the Sovereignty Protection Office, a state body established in 2023 that critics say targets independent voices under the guise of national security.

Orban and his allies have accused foreign actors, particularly the United States during previous administrations and Ukraine, of funding independent media and anti-corruption groups to undermine his government. Those organizations deny the claims, saying their work serves the public interest and adheres to professional standards.

Hungary has faced increasing criticism from international watchdogs for eroding press freedom and democratic checks under Orban's 15-year rule. The new legislation, expected to pass in the Fidesz-dominated parliament, is seen by many as the most repressive yet.

In May 2024, a similar foreign agents bill was passed in the Georgian Parliament. The law, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, mirrors repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on the Kremlin regime's critics and NGOs in Russia with foreign ties of any kind.

Georgian Dream’s repressions against independent media and decisions to distance the country from the EU have prompted mass protests spanning months and violent crackdowns by the police in the country.

After spying scandal erupts, Orban accuses Ukraine of meddling, cooperating with Hungarian opposition
“Ukraine has initiated a coordinated campaign to vilify Hungary in order to undermine our initiative to hold a poll on (Kyiv’s) EU membership,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
7:03 PM

Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

