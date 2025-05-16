Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Talks, Sanctions, Trump & Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

'This is turkey time' — Trump vows sanctions on Moscow if peace talks fail, says Putin is 'tired' of war

by Olena Goncharova May 17, 2025 2:44 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump, during a campaign rally at Riverfront Sports, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 9, 2024. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said he still believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to strike a deal to end the war in Ukraine, but warned that if negotiations fail, his administration will move forward with sanctions against Moscow.

"Honestly, I will (impose sanctions), if we're not gonna make a deal," Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier in an interview published on May 16. "This is turkey time, we’re talking turkey, and we’ll see what happens. This would be crushing for Russia because they're having a hard time now with the economy, oil prices are low."

Trump’s comments come as peace talks in Istanbul on May 16 ended with no breakthrough, and Russia once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine’s adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow and the recognition of its loss of Crimea and four occupied regions none of which Russia fully controls.

European leaders, who have been working in coordination with Washington to pressure the Kremlin, voiced frustration with Russia’s posture and confusion over Trump’s shifting signals in recent weeks. While the U.S. and Europe had appeared united in pushing for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, Trump has since emphasized the need for direct engagement with Putin and has been non-committal on new sanctions.

“I always felt there can't be a meeting without me because I don't think a deal's going to get through... There's a lot of hatred on both sides,” Trump said, reiterating that he intends to meet Putin soon. “I have a very good relationship with Putin. I think we'll make a deal. We have to get together, and I think we'll probably schedule it.”

He also claimed that Putin is ready to negotiate. “Putin is at the table,” Trump said, although he was not physically present during the talks “He wanted this meeting... I think Putin is tired of this whole thing. And he's not looking good, and he wants to look good.”

Asked whether Putin was the main obstacle to peace, Trump instead pointed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Look, I had a really rough session with Zelensky. He didn't make it easy and I always said that he doesn't have the cards (to win)... you are dealing with the massive army,” he said.

Ukraine continues to insist on a ceasefire, supported by the U.S. and Europe, saying that a halt to active warfare must come before any real peace talks are possible. Russia has so far rejected a truce four times — on March 11, March 25, May 11 and the most recent one on May 16 in Istanbul.

‘It’s all a farce’ — Ukrainian soldiers on Russia’s ‘smokescreen’ peace talks in Istanbul
The first direct peace talks in years between Kyiv and Moscow ended on May 16 with Russia once again rejecting an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. In turn, Russia demanded that Ukrainian troops leave four of the country’s regions, which Moscow partly controls. Such a demand is a non-starter for Ukraine. Ukrainian
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak

Author: Olena Goncharova

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM
Video

With Ukraine’s Peaky Blinders chasing Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with one of Ukraine's most effective drone units, "Peaky Blinders." As Russian forces continue to push across the front line, Peaky Blinders are tasked with stopping Russian assaults near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.