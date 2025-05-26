Russian strikes kill 6, injure 24 across Ukraine in 3rd consecutive day of mass attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched its third large-scale aerial and drone assault against Ukraine in three nights, killing at least six people and injuring 24 across multiple oblasts over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on May 26.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed in Kupiansk as Russian forces launched a wide-ranging barrage involving glide bombs, various drone types, and artillery. Three other civilians were injured, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian strikes damaged 39 houses, a business, a car repair shop, a store, and two vehicles in the Kupiansk district. Other infrastructure, including power lines in the Bohodukhiv district and a civilian enterprise in the Kharkiv district, was also hit.

In Donetsk Oblast six civilians were injured in Russian attacks across the region, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and four others wounded as Russian forces shelled and launched drone attacks on at least 30 settlements, including the city of Kherson.

The strikes damaged two apartment buildings, 11 houses, a gas pipeline, a cellphone tower, and several vehicles. Social infrastructure sites were also targeted, the governor said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two civilians were injured after Russian forces launched 419 attacks across 12 settlements, including 26 air strikes and over 250 drone strikes. Authorities reported damage to houses, cars, and civilian infrastructure in multiple towns.

In Odesa Oblast, a 14-year-old teenager was injured in the village of Velykodolynske after a Russian drone strike. In the Odesa district, a 100-square-meter residential building was destroyed, and several more buildings, garages, and vehicles were damaged or destroyed, the governor said.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russia launched another combined missile and drone attack overnight, local authorities said. No injuries were reported, but explosions damaged three houses and several utility buildings in the Boryspil district, one house in the Fastiv district, and a car in the Bucha district. Air defenses intercepted several incoming threats, and no critical infrastructure facility was hit.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces targeted Nikopol and surrounding communities with Grad rockets, artillery, and drones, damaging both residential buildings and vehicles. In the Synelnykove district, two houses were struck by an FPV drone. No casualties were reported.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Russian forces launched a second consecutive night of combined attacks on the region, Governor Serhii Tiurin said. No injuries were reported, but several houses and businesses were damaged.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, two civilians were killed and six others injured during a massive drone attack on the city of Mykolaiv, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Three of the injured were hospitalized and are in serious condition. In separate incidents, FPV drones targeted the Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities overnight. No further casualties were reported in those areas.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and two others injured in separate drone and artillery attacks across the region, local authorities said. Russian forces launched 80 attacks on 33 settlements using glide bombs, rocket artillery, and FPV drones. Houses and infrastructure were damaged in the communities of Khotin and Romny.

In Cherkasy Oblast, air defenses shot down 25 drones over the region overnight. No casualties were reported, although blast waves from earlier strikes damaged windows and infrastructure in Uman.

In response to the Russian strikes, Poland once again scrambled military aircraft overnight. This marks the second consecutive night that Polish air defenses have been placed on high alert due to activity by Russia’s long-range aviation, according to the Polish Armed Forces. Warsaw has repeatedly taken similar measures during major Russian attacks on Ukraine.