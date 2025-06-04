Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, HUR, Cyberattack, War, Russia, Aviation, tu-95, Russian armed forces
Edit post

'There is nothing secret left' — Ukraine hacks Russia's Tupolev aircraft manufacturer, source claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 4, 2025 2:06 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A Russian Tupolev Tu-204-300 aircraft prepares to land at Ankara Esenboga Airport in Ankara on August 1, 2024. (Caglar Oskay / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) has gained access to sensitive data of Russia's strategic aircraft manufacturer Tupolev, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent on June 4.

Tupolev, a Soviet-era aerospace firm now fully integrated into Russia's defense-industrial complex, has been under international sanctions since 2022 for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Its bombers have been widely used to launch long-range cruise missiles against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

According to the source, HUR's cyber corps accessed over 4.4 gigabytes (GB) of internal data, including official correspondence, personnel files, home addresses, resumes, purchase records, and closed meeting minutes.

"The significance of the data obtained cannot be overestimated," the source said. "Now, in fact, there is nothing secret left in Tupolev's activities for Ukrainian intelligence."

The intelligence includes detailed information about engineers and staff responsible for maintaining Russia's strategic bombers, such as the Tu-95 and Tu-160, which form a key part of Russia's nuclear triad.

"In particular, we have obtained comprehensive information about individuals directly involved in servicing Russian strategic aviation," the source added. "The result will obviously be noticeable both on the ground and in the sky."

Ukrainian cyber operatives also replaced the Tupolev website's homepage with an image of an owl clutching a Russian aircraft, likely referencing HUR's insignia and cyber warfare skills.

Homepage of Tupolev’s official website features an image of an owl clutching a Russian aircraft. (HUR)

The breach comes days after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) crippled over a third of Russia's strategic bomber fleet in a major drone operation codenamed Spiderweb, which targeted four Russian air bases.

That attack reportedly damaged 41 aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, using drones launched from trucks hidden deep inside Russian territory.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the number of aircraft reportedly hit by the SBU or some of the claims regarding the cyberattack.

The source shared excerpts of internal data obtained during the breach, including what appeared to be internal documents and personnel files of staff, as proof.

The combination of physical strikes on Russia's strategic aviation and now the exposure of its internal architecture marks a significant blow to Moscow's long-range aerial warfare.

Kremlin confirms explosion at Russia’s Crimean Bridge after Ukraine’s sabotage, claims ‘no damage’
“There indeed was an explosion. There was no damage, the bridge continues to function,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

4:06 AM

Latvia joins UN Security Council for first time.

Latvia was elected on June 3 to the UN Security Council for the first time in its history. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called it a “historic day" for the Baltic nation, pledging the country’s commitment to upholding the rules-based international order.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.