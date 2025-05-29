The Kyiv Independent wins Ukrainian journalism award for exposing Russian soldiers’ sexual violence

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent's investigative documentary, "He Came Back," which exposes sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, has won the 2025 Ukrainian journalism award, "Honor of the Profession."

The winners were announced during an award ceremony in Kyiv on May 29.

The documentary, which identifies perpetrators of sexual violence in occupied Ukrainian territories, was recognized in the Best Investigative Report category.

The film was authored by journalist Olesia Bida, a member of the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit. The team also included editing director Maksym Yakobchuk, researchers Kostiantyn Nechyporenko and Myroslava Chaiun, and editor Yevheniia Motorevska.

"Sexual violence in war is a war crime and a systemic strategy used by Russian forces. "They face no consequences and continue committing these crimes in occupied territories," Bida said, following the award ceremony.

"It meant so much to me that after this investigation was published, one of the soldiers we identified was formally charged by Ukrainian authorities. His case has already been sent to court. I hope one day he will face a real sentence."

Bida called the piece "the most important work of my entire journalism career," and expressed deep gratitude to the Kyiv Independent team for supporting her through 10 months of research and reporting.

"We are endlessly inspired by your work," the Ukrainian competition committee said in a statement, thanking every journalist who submitted work this year. "You are the witnesses and chroniclers of the country's life and its people during the most difficult period of our modern history."

The film previously won the Best Film award at the 2024 Press Play Prague film festival.

Since its foundation in 2023, the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit has released nine documentary films, exposing Russia's kidnapping of Ukrainian children, torture of prisoners of war, repressions in occupied territories, and crackdown on religious communities.

The "Honor of the Profession" contest, organized annually in Ukraine, celebrates excellence in categories including best interview, war reporting, analytical writing, and publicist essays. This year's winners reflect the difficult reality and courage of reporting in a country at war.



A special nomination from the Supervisory Board of the contest "For dedication to the profession under the most difficult conditions" was posthumously given to late Victoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity after disappearing in August 2023 while reporting from occupied territories.

Her body, returned in February, showed signs of torture, including electric shocks and possible strangulation. A forensic examination revealed missing organs, suggesting an attempt to hide the cause of death.