The Kyiv Independent reaches 20,000 paying members — thanks to our global community

The Kyiv Independent has officially reached 20,000 paying members, becoming the first Ukrainian media outlet in history to cross this milestone.

This is not just a number — it’s a reminder that people around the world believe in the importance of independent journalism from Ukraine, and are willing to stand behind it.

When Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Kyiv Independent knew how important it would be to keep its reporting free and accessible — to show the world what was really happening on the ground.

More than three years later, that mission hasn’t changed. That´s why, in May, the Kyiv Independent launched a campaign to ensure that no matter what happens, it would be able to continue showing the threat Russia poses to the world, and the consequences of when it is allowed to do so unchecked.

In less than one month, 2,400 people became new members of the Kyiv Independent community.

Support came from more than 60 countries, with the highest number of new members joining from North America and Europe.

To help members feel more connected, an updated interactive community map was unveiled — since the update, over 700 people have added their pins to show where they're supporting from.

A live campaign counter allowed every person who joined to see their impact in real time — and know they were contributing to something bigger.

Visitors to the Kyiv Independent website saw country-specific messages during the campaign — small touches of language or culture that helped people feel seen, no matter where they were coming from.

Since its founding in late 2021, more than 50,000 people from over 130 countries have contributed financially to support the Kyiv Independent — either through one-time donations or recurring membership. In 2024, reader contributions accounted for 70% of revenue.

A map of The Kyiv Independent supporters from around the world. (The Kyiv Independent)

“The journey to twenty thousand took us 3.5 years and thousands of hours of work by the most talented people I know. It’s a testament to our journalism and our mission to provide high-quality reporting from Ukraine to the world.” said Zakhar Protsiuk, COO of The Kyiv Independent. “These twenty thousand people are our secret power that allows us to do our work and grow.”

All of this is a powerful reminder of what a committed community can do, and how reader-funded journalism can thrive, even in the hardest conditions.

The team at the Kyiv Independent is incredibly grateful to everyone who joined, gifted a membership, or shared the campaign. This achievement belongs to all of them — and it shows what’s possible when journalism is powered by community.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]