News Feed, Company news, The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent launches 603,628 km² T-shirt in response to Russia’s territorial demands

by The Kyiv Independent June 10, 2025 10:51 PM 2 min read
The 603,628 km² T-shirt, available on the Kyiv Independent store.
This audio is created with AI assistance

In response to recent peace talks in Istanbul where Russia demanded the surrender of five Ukrainian territories as a prerequisite for a ceasefire, the Kyiv Independent has launched a new product on our e-store: the 603,628 km² T-shirt.

This T-shirt, available in white and black, displays a powerful statement that all of Ukraine's internationally recognized territory, including the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea, remains an integral part of sovereign Ukraine.

These five regions, home to millions of Ukrainians, have become one of the focal points in the negotiations. Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk have been occupied by Russian forces since 2014, and the front line now runs through Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

These regions are, and will always be, Ukraine. Their seizure constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

The 603,628 km² T-shirt, available on the Kyiv Independent store.
The 603,628 km² T-shirt, available on the Kyiv Independent store.

The 603,628 km² T-shirt makes clear that 603,628 square kilometers is the only correct size of Ukraine.

All profits from the sales of the 603,628 km² T-shirt for the next month will be donated to East SOS, a Ukrainian charitable foundation that provides comprehensive assistance to Ukrainians in front-line regions and internally displaced people.

By buying the T-shirt, the Kyiv Independent’s readers can make a powerful statement of support for Ukraine and directly help those who have lost their homes.

The Kyiv Independent previously donated $24,500 for the Ukrainian charity Veteran Hub through the sale of over 1,000 “I Stand With Ukraine” T-shirts in March 2025.

Author: The Kyiv Independent

