News Feed, Company news, The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent launches 'How to help Ukraine' newsletter

by The Kyiv Independent June 30, 2025 3:58 PM 2 min read
The Kyiv Independent launches a new newsletter "How to help Ukraine".
The Kyiv Independent launches a new newsletter "How to help Ukraine".
The Kyiv Independent has launched a new membership benefit in direct response to the most frequently asked question from its members — "What more can I do to help Ukraine?"

The "How to help Ukraine" newsletter will help members exercise their agency, get more involved in efforts to support the country, with donation suggestions and even volunteering opportunities, all while raising awareness of Ukrainian civil society.

“We always knew that our community was passionate about supporting us, but that wasn’t the only thing driving them," Daryna Shevchenko, CEO of the Kyiv Independent said.

"Many of our members have repeatedly expressed a sincere desire to help Ukraine in ways that go beyond donating to the Kyiv Independent. Now, we’ve finally found the resources to act on that."

The Kyiv Independent conducted over a dozen in-depth interviews with supporters to find out exactly what they wanted, and the "How to help Ukraine" newsletter is the result — and it's already allowed members to give help where it's most needed.

Screengrab from the Leleka Foundation website.
Screengrab from the Leleka Foundation website. (Leleka Foundation)

The first edition sent on June 12 raised $16,500 in just four days for the Leleka Foundation, a U.S.-Ukrainian charity that procures medical supplies for those on the front lines.

This money helped purchase medical backpacks for front-line medics containing tourniquets, bandages, hemostatic dressings, chest seals, soft splints, trauma shears, and burn treatment — each backpack has enough equipment to save 10 lives.

Ongoing support for organizations like Leleka Foundation is vital for Ukraine — it was founded in December 2014, when several Ukrainians in the U.S. joined forces with volunteer initiatives in Ukraine to procure and supply medical and first-aid equipment for paramedics, ambulances, and hospitals.

Leleka is currently a team of 20 staff members and volunteers across two continents and donations like those raised as a result of the "How to help Ukraine" newsletter will allow them to continue their work during uncertain times.

The "How to help Ukraine" newsletter will highlight one such organization each month, giving members the opportunity to donate money, time, or support to a group they can be assured shares the same values and mission as the Kyiv Independent.

"The desire to help Ukraine — more deeply and in more ways — is a passion we at the Kyiv Independent wholeheartedly share with our community," Shevchenko said.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

The Kyiv Independent reaches 20,000 paying members — thanks to our global community
The Kyiv Independent has officially reached 20,000 paying members, becoming the first Ukrainian media outlet in history to cross this milestone.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent

