Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Friedrich Merz, Germany, Ukraine, Taurus missiles
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Germany for talks with Merz amid Taurus missile speculation

by Martin Fornusek May 28, 2025 12:05 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 9, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on May 28 for talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as Germany seeks to project continued support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.

The two leaders will discuss Germany's military assistance and ceasefire efforts, a German government spokesperson said. Zelensky is also expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The visit comes amid renewed speculation of a potential delivery of Taurus missiles, Germany's cruise missiles capable of striking targets at a distance of 500 kilometers (300 miles).

Before becoming chancellor, Merz, elected for the CDU/CSU conservative alliance, signaled he would overturn his predecessor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz's, ban on delivering the missiles to Ukraine.

Kyiv has called upon Germany to provide the weapons to be able to strike targets deep inside the Russian rear, while Scholz has ruled out the move due to fears of escalation.

Merz is yet to greenlight the deliveries, as a change of policy on Taurus missiles has become a point of contention between the CDU/CSU and their Social Democratic (SPD) coalition partners.

Adding to the confusion, the German chancellor declared earlier this week that Berlin and other Western partners have lifted all range restrictions on arms provided to Ukraine, which some saw as a signal of an incoming change of policy on Taurus missiles.

Merz later clarified he was referring to a step made months ago, and German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil confirmed that the new government has made no new decision in this regard.

Earlier in May, the German government announced that it would no longer publish arms it had delivered to Ukraine, meaning that a potential supply of Taurus missiles may not be announced to the public.

Speaking to journalists in Kyiv on May 27, Zelensky said he would discuss the issue of long-range arms for Ukraine with Merz, adding he has not heard any signals about a change in policy.

Ukraine has previously received long-range missiles from the U.S., the U.K., and France — including ATACMS, Storm Shadow, and SCALP — but was initially permitted to deploy them only against Russian military forces in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Possible targets for Taurus missiles. (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

Only in late 2024, the Biden administration and other allies eased the restrictions, allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian military targets on Russian territory.

Germany has been Ukraine's leading military donor on the continent, and its support is even more crucial for Kyiv now as U.S. backing grows increasingly uncertain under President Donald Trump.

Merz has repeatedly called for a united European response to unrelenting Russian aggression in Ukraine and pledged to impose tougher sanctions if Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire.

If Germany sends Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Russia has a major Crimean Bridge problem
A statement from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on May 26 about long-range strikes inside Russia resurrected a long-held hope in Ukraine — that Berlin is finally about to send Kyiv its Taurus missiles. “There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons delivered to Ukraine — neither by the U.
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post

Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.