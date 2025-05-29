Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Taurus missiles for Ukraine 'within the realm of possibility,' Germany's Merz says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2025 10:33 AM 2 min read
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the Chancellery in Berlin on May 28, 2025 (Odd Anderson/ AFP via Getty Images) 
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 28 that a potential delivery of Taurus cruise missiles for Ukraine is not being ruled out, but did not provide further details.

"Of course, that's within the realm of possibility," Merz said on air on ZDF TV channel when asked about the possibility of Taurus deliveries for Kyiv.

The chancellor nevertheless emphasized that using the missiles would require a lengthy training period, potentially taking "several months of training for soldiers in Ukraine."

The comments come after Merz hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on May 28. During the visit, the German government announced 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in new military assistance and financial support for the Ukrainian long-range missiles program.

Merz made no new announcements about a delivery of Taurus missiles. Zelensky's visit was accompanied by fresh speculations about a possible policy reversal, as Merz declared earlier this week that Germany and other Western partners have lifted all range restrictions on arms provided to Kyiv.

The chancellor later clarified he was referring to a decision made "many months ago."

Before becoming chancellor, Merz, elected for the CDU/CSU conservative alliance, signaled he would overturn the ban of his predecessor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, on delivering Taurus to Ukraine.

The Taurus is a powerful cruise missile capable of striking targets at a distance of 500 kilometers (300 miles), more than the long-range capabilities Ukraine received from other partners.

Possible targets for Taurus missiles. (Nizar al-Rifal/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine has been using U.S.-made ATACMS for over a year, and U.K.-French Storm Shadow/SCALP for more than two, initially being allowed to deploy them only against Russian targets on Ukrainian territory.

Only in late 2024, the Biden administration and other allies eased the restrictions, allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian military targets on Russian territory.

In range, speed, and payload, Taurus much resembles the Storm Shadow, which is made by Taurus’ manufacturer, MBDA’s French affiliate. The primary distinction for Taurus is in the design of the actual warhead — Taurus can be programmed to explode after hitting a specific target, such as a bunker.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.