Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Syria, Russia, Germany, UAE, Bashar al-Assad
Edit post

Syria reportedly ends currency printing deal with Russia, eyes UAE, Germany for new banknotes

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 16, 2025 9:46 PM 2 min read
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks during a joint press conference with French President after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on May 7, 2025. (Stephanie Lecocq / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Syria plans to print a newly designed currency in Germany and the UAE instead of Russia, marking a departure from over a decade of wartime cooperation, Reuters reported on May 16, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The decision reflects a shift in Damascus's foreign policy and economic posture following the fall of Russian-backed dictator Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

As sanctions against Syria ease, the new leadership is seeking deeper ties with Arab and Western countries, ending its reliance on Moscow.

Syrian authorities are reportedly in preliminary talks with Oumolat, which is based in the UAE. In Germany, the state-owned Bundesdruckerei and the private company Giesecke+Devrient have also expressed interest.

Two Syrian sources told Reuters that the governor of Syria's central bank and the finance minister visited Oumolat in early May. A separate European official confirmed German interest in the new currency deal.

Russia had been Syria's leading banknote producer since EU and U.S. sanctions cut off access to European contractors more than a decade ago. That partnership effectively ends this year.

Assad's removal has opened the door to tentative diplomatic re-engagement with both Western and Arab capitals, even as Syria remains mired in internal instability. U.S. President Donald Trump said on May 13 that he ordered the lifting of sanctions on Syria.

The new Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who assumed power following the ousting of al-Assad and recently met with Trump, has moved to end Syria's years of isolation and crippling international sanctions.

Ukraine has also opened dialogue with the new Syrian government. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Damascus in December 2024, saying at the time that Kyiv and Damascus share similar views on Russia's continued military presence.

Who is Vladimir Medinsky? The Putin aide leading Russia’s delegation at Ukraine peace talks
Despite an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet face to face in Istanbul, President Vladimir Putin was a no-show in Turkey, sending instead an aide, Vladimir Medinsky, to head the Russian delegation in peace talks. Medinsky headed the last and only other direct talks between the two sides in
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM
Video

With Ukraine’s Peaky Blinders chasing Russian soldiers near Pokrovsk.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a day with one of Ukraine's most effective drone units, "Peaky Blinders." As Russian forces continue to push across the front line, Peaky Blinders are tasked with stopping Russian assaults near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast.
12:04 PM

NATO set to agree on 5% GDP defense spending, Rubio says.

"We are headed for a summit in six weeks in which virtually every member of NATO will be at or above 2%, but more importantly, many of them will be over 4% and all will have agreed on a goal of reaching 5% over the next decade," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.