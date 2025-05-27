Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Sweden allocates over $500 million for Ukraine's defense

by Kateryna Hodunova May 27, 2025 9:33 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The shells inside of the Nammo ammunition plant in Karlskoga, Sweden, April 2, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Stockholm has allocated 4.8 billion Swedish kronor (nearly $504 million) to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, according to a statement published on the Swedish government's website on May 26.

The Swedish government approved a decision on May 22 to instruct the Swedish Armed Forces to contribute to multilateral funds and initiatives aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense.

This financial contribution is part of Sweden's 19th aid package for Ukraine, which was unveiled earlier this year.

Sweden will contribute financially to the international coalitions formed within the framework of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format, the statement read.

Sweden will donate 100 million kronor ($10.5 million) to the demiming coalition for the purchase of equipment, 300 million kronor ($31.5 million) to the drone coalition, 50 million kronor ($5.2 million) to the maritime security coalition for training of Ukrainian Navy personnel within the framework of Operation Intercharge, and 30 million kronor ($3.1 million) to the security and IT management coalition for the creation of the Ukrainian Delta system.

The Swedish government will also provide an additional 1 billion kronor ($105 million) through the Danish model of arms procurement, meaning direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry.

An additional 418 million kronor ($43.9 million) will be allocated for the purchase of armored vehicles, 550 million kronor ($57.7 million) for ammunition procurement initiatives, and more than 1 billion kronor ($105 million) for the purchase of air defense systems and long-range drones.

The financial assistance comes as European countries seek to bolster Ukraine as future backing from the U.S., the leading military donor, grows increasingly uncertain under President Donald Trump, even as a new Russian offensive looms.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.