'Strong EU sanctions' coming soon, US expected to sanction Russian banks, energy, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The EU is preparing an important sanctions package against Russia as Moscow continues to refuse a ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a press conference on May 19.

There is an important "strong EU sanctions package" underway, Zelensky said at a press briefing attended by the Kyiv Independent, adding that Ukraine is coordinating with the EU to impose harsh penalties on Russia.

Ukraine knows the date that the EU sanctions are expected to be rolled out, the president said, though he did not name the date in his remarks.

Zelensky said Ukraine and the EU also believe the U.S. will prepare additional sanctions against the Kremlin "when they see fit."

Allies expect Washington "to impose sanctions on Russian banks, energy sector," Zelensky said.

"This would be an important, strong mechanism," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky in separate phone calls earlier on May 19. Putin did not agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire despite calls from various world leaders to do so.