'Status quo hasn't changed' — Ukraine reacts to Putin-Trump call

The status quo in Russia-Ukraine peace efforts has not changed after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on May 20 on X.

Putin and Trump held a phone call on May 19, during which the Russian leader refused to agree to a ceasefire and instead declared readiness to negotiate a "memorandum regarding a potential future peace treaty."

"Unfortunately, following the Trump-Putin phone call, the status quo has not changed," Podolyak wrote on X, adding that Ukraine continues to offer an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, while Europe fully supports this step.

Podolyak noted that the United States remains a global mediator, believing that Russia will negotiate for business and strategic interests. At the same time, Russia's position remains unchanged in its willingness to continue the war, he added.

"There is Russia's unchanged position: it still seeks war, destruction, and killing, believing them to be the only means of preserving its current state. There is a Russia that is unwilling — and categorically refuses — to accept a ceasefire," Podolyak said.

"And there is also this obsessive search for the so-called 'root causes of the war,' even though the only real cause is the simple fact of Russia’s unprovoked aggression."

After speaking with Trump, Putin said Russia's position in the negotiations remains unchanged and requires "eliminating the root causes" of the war.

The call also follows largely inconclusive Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on May 16, where Russia sent a delegation of low-level officials and reiterated sweeping territorial demands, including that Ukraine accept the loss of Crimea and four eastern regions.

After the May 19 conversation, Trump said on Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine will "immediately start" negotiations toward a ceasefire and an end to the war. He also refused to commit to additional sanctions against Russia and signaled that Washington might walk away from the peace talks unless progress is made.