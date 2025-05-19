Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Talks, Keir Starmer, United Kingdom, Trump & Russia
Edit post

Starmer, Western leaders call for unconditional Ukraine ceasefire ahead of Trump-Putin talks

by Olena Goncharova May 19, 2025 3:35 AM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, on Dec. 12, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a call on May 18 with the leaders of the U.S. France, Germany, and Italy to coordinate positions ahead of  U.S. President Donald  Trump’s upcoming conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he will be  speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on May 19 at 10 a.m. Washington time.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, the leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and emphasized the urgent need for an unconditional ceasefire, more than three years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

On May 10, the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy publicly backed a 30-day ceasefire proposal initiated by Trump and supported by Ukraine.

"Tomorrow, President Putin must show he wants peace by accepting the 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposed by President Trump and backed by Ukraine and Europe," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X following Sunday’s call.

The leaders also raised the possibility of imposing additional sanctions if Russia refuses to engage meaningfully in ceasefire negotiations, the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

On May 17, U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy criticized Moscow for "obfuscating" after Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on May 16 ended with no breakthrough, and Russia once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine’s adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow and the recognition of its loss of Crimea and four occupied regions none of which Russia fully controls.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has continued to signal reluctance. Russian officials say they are unwilling to agree to a pause in fighting until the terms of a potential ceasefire are clearly defined—fearing that Ukraine may use the break to regroup and rearm while Russia continues its slow advance on the battlefield.

5 lies Europe tells itself about Russia’s criminal war
Editor’s note: This opinion first appeared in German in Süddeutsche Zeitung. Russia’s President — a wanted war criminal — Vladimir Putin failed to show up in Istanbul for the “direct talks” with Ukraine that he himself proposed. For the Kremlin to wage an unprovoked war of conquest, reject a ceasefire, and
The Kyiv IndependentAndrew Chakhoyan

Author: Olena Goncharova

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
7:03 PM

Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
6:20 PM  (Updated: )

Trump to talk to Putin on May 19 in push to end 'bloodbath.'

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war — a war that should have never happened — will end. God bless us all!!!" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.