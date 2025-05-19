Starmer, Western leaders call for unconditional Ukraine ceasefire ahead of Trump-Putin talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a call on May 18 with the leaders of the U.S. France, Germany, and Italy to coordinate positions ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said he will be speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on May 19 at 10 a.m. Washington time.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, the leaders discussed Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and emphasized the urgent need for an unconditional ceasefire, more than three years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

On May 10, the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy publicly backed a 30-day ceasefire proposal initiated by Trump and supported by Ukraine.

"Tomorrow, President Putin must show he wants peace by accepting the 30-day unconditional ceasefire proposed by President Trump and backed by Ukraine and Europe," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X following Sunday’s call.

The leaders also raised the possibility of imposing additional sanctions if Russia refuses to engage meaningfully in ceasefire negotiations, the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

On May 17, U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy criticized Moscow for "obfuscating" after Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on May 16 ended with no breakthrough, and Russia once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine’s adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow and the recognition of its loss of Crimea and four occupied regions none of which Russia fully controls.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has continued to signal reluctance. Russian officials say they are unwilling to agree to a pause in fighting until the terms of a potential ceasefire are clearly defined—fearing that Ukraine may use the break to regroup and rearm while Russia continues its slow advance on the battlefield.