Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Sanctions, Mike Johnson, Russia, United States, War
Edit post

US House Speaker Johnson backs Senate bill to toughen sanctions on Russia

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 3, 2025 12:04 PM 2 min read
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to the media in Washington DC, United States, on May 22, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson voiced support on June 2 for a Senate-backed bill aimed at strengthening sanctions against Russia, the New York Post reported.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said in late May that they are ready to vote on a bill on sanctions against Russia if peace talks on the Russia-Ukraine war do not progress soon.

The bill, introduced to the Senate in early April, would impose new penalties on Russia and slap 500% tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas, or uranium.

"There's many members of Congress that want us to sanction Russia as strongly as we can," Johnson said. "And I'm an advocate of that."

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not yet imposed new sanctions on Russia because he believed a peace deal might be within reach.

"If I think I'm close to getting a deal, I don't want to screw it up by doing that," he said, but added he is prepared to act if Moscow stalls further.

Russia and Ukraine held a second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2. Kyiv presented a peace proposal that reportedly included potential easing of sanctions on Moscow, among other clauses.

The condition proposed by Ukraine is that sanctions are automatically renewed if the ceasefire agreement is broken.

Following the new round of talks, Russia proposed a limited two- to three-day ceasefire in specific front-line areas to recover the bodies of fallen soldiers, while continuing to disregard Ukraine’s call for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire supported by Western partners.

Sanctions on Russia are working, Ukraine just needs more
Sanctions on their own won’t end the war, but they are a crucial tool in the West’s efforts to pressure Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

10:06 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 42 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 60 out of the 112 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Fifteen drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.