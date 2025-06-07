Six people likely trapped under rubble in Kharkiv after Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Six people are most likely trapped under the rubble of an industrial facility in Kharkiv that was hit by a Russian attack earlier in the day, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on June 7.

The rescue operation was ongoing as of 1:45 p.m. on June 7, reads the report.

Contact with those trapped has been lost, the prosecutors added.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones, missiles, and KAB guided bombs overnight on June 7, killing at least three people and injuring 22, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Syniehubov said that drones had struck civilian targets across the city, including a 9-story residential building, a local enterprise, a home, and other facilities.

Two children were injured in the attack, including a 1-month-old baby, Syniehubov said.

At least 40 explosions were recorded across the city amid the attack, local media reported. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the Osnovyanskyi and Kyiv districts of the city suffered strikes.

According to Terekhov, 48 Shahed drones, two missiles, and four guided aerial bombs were launched toward the city.

Located along the front line, Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.