'Shooting Russia in the back' — Serbian companies supplying ammunition to Ukraine, Moscow claims

Russian foreign intelligence (SVR) claimed on May 29 that Serbian defense enterprises continue to supply ammunition to Ukraine, despite Belgrade's stated neutrality.

"The Serbian defense industry is trying to shoot Russia in the back," the agency's statement read.

The Serbian government has maintained friendly ties with Russia under its President Aleksandar Vucic, who has denied previous claims of Serbian arms supplies to Ukraine.

Belgrade has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, striving to balance its position as an EU candidate with its long-standing relationship with Moscow.

Russian intelligence accused Serbian companies of funneling arms to Ukraine via third-party intermediaries, namely NATO countries like Czechia, Poland, and Bulgaria.

"More recently, exotic options involving African countries have also been used for this purpose," the report claimed.

The Serbian contribution amounts to "hundreds of thousands of shells for multiple-launch rocket systems and howitzers, as well as a million small arms sounds," according to the intelligence report.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims made by Russian officials.

The Financial Times reported in June 2024 that Serbian ammunition worth $855 million has made its way indirectly to Ukraine.