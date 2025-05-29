Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, Serbia, Military equipment, Balkans
'Shooting Russia in the back' — Serbian companies supplying ammunition to Ukraine, Moscow claims

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2025 3:56 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: An employee loads a trolley with 122mm M60 smoke shell casings at the state-run Sloboda AD ammunitions plant in Cacak, Serbia, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014. (Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russian foreign intelligence (SVR) claimed on May 29 that Serbian defense enterprises continue to supply ammunition to Ukraine, despite Belgrade's stated neutrality.

"The Serbian defense industry is trying to shoot Russia in the back," the agency's statement read.

The Serbian government has maintained friendly ties with Russia under its President Aleksandar Vucic, who has denied previous claims of Serbian arms supplies to Ukraine.

Belgrade has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, striving to balance its position as an EU candidate with its long-standing relationship with Moscow.

Russian intelligence accused Serbian companies of funneling arms to Ukraine via third-party intermediaries, namely NATO countries like Czechia, Poland, and Bulgaria.

"More recently, exotic options involving African countries have also been used for this purpose," the report claimed.

The Serbian contribution amounts to "hundreds of thousands of shells for multiple-launch rocket systems and howitzers, as well as a million small arms sounds," according to the intelligence report.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims made by Russian officials.

The Financial Times reported in June 2024 that Serbian ammunition worth $855 million has made its way indirectly to Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 PM

Next Ramstein summit to take place on June 4 in Brussels.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia to end Moscow's full-scale war. In the meantime, Russia is amassing forces for a new offensive against Ukraine while continuing its attacks on civilians across the country.
11:13 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 27 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 10 out of the 90 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty-six drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
3:46 AM

Over half of Azov fighters returned to Ukraine, official says.

The confirmed statistic, which includes multiple units who fought to defend the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol, comes amid social media outcry criticizing Ukrainian authorities for failing to return certain captives, including Azov fighters, during the war's largest 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.