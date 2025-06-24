Serbia halts all arms exports amid Russian scrutiny over Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on June 23 that Serbia has halted all arms exports, citing national security and economic interests. He denied that the move was a response to mounting criticism over allegations that Serbian munitions have ended up in Ukraine.

Speaking after a meeting with senior military officials, Vucic said that Serbia is only sending ammunition to its own barracks and all exports are suspended, in line with Serbia's best interests.

Shortly after the announcement, Serbia's Defense Ministry issued a statement confirming the suspension of all arms and military equipment exports.

Vucic's decisions comes amid increasing criticism – particularly following claims that Serbian ammunition has been supplied to Ukraine.

In May 2025, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused Belgrade of supplying weapons to Kyiv, despite Serbia's friendly ties with Moscow and declared neutrality in Russia's invasion.

According to a 2024 investigation by the Financial Times, Serbian ammunition has made its way to Ukraine through intermediaries, although Belgrade maintains it does not directly arm either side.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Serbia has attempted to navigate a delicate diplomatic path between Moscow and the West.

In his most recent balancing act, Vucic refused to sign a declaration condemning the invasion – so as not to "betray Russia" – while simultaneously pledging to support Ukraine's reconstruction.