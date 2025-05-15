Ukraine-Russia peace efforts could see progress within 2 weeks, NATO chief says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The settlement of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine may see progress over the next 10–14 days, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with Turkish state news agency Anadolu aired on May 14.

Rutte's comments came ahead of possible direct peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Istanbul on May 15, after Russia issued the invitation in lieu of agreeing to a 30-day ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately agreed to attend and invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to an in-person meeting. The Kremlin withheld information about the Russian leader's possible attendance until late on May 14 to reveal its delegation, with Putin not on the list.

"I think there is this window of opportunity this week, but also in the next 10 days, two weeks, to really bring the whole issue of Ukraine to a better place," Rutte said.

"Under the leadership of President Zelensky, but also very much steered by the American government, and Turkey plays a big role here."

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was ready to attend the potential high-level meeting between the two leaders in case Putin arrived. However, a White House official on May 14 said that Trump would not attend the peace talks.

Russian representatives have reportedly already arrived in Istanbul ahead of the expected talks with the Ukrainian delegation. It remains unclear whether Ukraine plans to go ahead with the negotiations if Putin does not join in himself.

"I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, and then I will decide which steps Ukraine should take," Ukraine's president said on May 14. Zelensky insisted on a meeting only with Putin to discuss an unconditional ceasefire and an all-for-all prisoner exchange.