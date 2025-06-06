20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

News Feed, Russia, Attacks on Russia, Ryazan Oblast, Drones, Drone attack
Russia's National Guard kills man attempting drone attack on military site, agency claims

by Abbey Fenbert June 6, 2025 8:15 PM 2 min read
A drone allegedly found on a suspect attempting to attack a Russian military site in Ryazan Oblast on June 6, 2025. (Rosgvardia / Telegram)
Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardia) killed a man who was attempting to carry out a drone attack on a military facility in Ryazan Oblast, the agency alleged on June 6.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

National Guard officers thwarted an alleged "terrorist attack" at a military facility operated by a Russian state security agency, Rosgvardia said in a statement. An armed man was said to be preparing to launch a drone packed with grenades.

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, the man "resisted with armed force and was neutralized," the statement read.

The statement did not specify which military facility was allegedly targeted.

Rosgvardia's claim comes less than a week after Ukraine launched a mass strike against four Russian air bases using first-person-view (FPV) drones smuggled into the country. Among the targets was the Dyagilevo airfield in Ryazan Oblast.

The alleged attempted attack also follows a night of what Ukraine's General Staff called "preemptive" strikes on airfields across Russia.

Ukraine overnight on June 6 targeted military facilities in several Russian regions, as Moscow launched one of the largest drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian cities over the course of the full-scale war.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

