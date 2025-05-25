Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russians 'mock' US and peace process with latest attacks on Ukraine, EU ambassador says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2025 6:09 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian aerial attack against Kyiv Oblast on May 25, 2025. (Mykola Kalashnyk / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Following a deadly overnight Russian attack on May 25, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova described the strikes as mocking diplomatic attempts at peace.

"Russians are relentlessly stepping up the pressure. Stepping up the terror against civilians," Mathernova wrote in a Facebook post. "The attacks are more intense and frequent. They laugh at the world!!! They mock the U.S. and mock any diplomatic attempt at peace. Peace? What peace?"

Russia launched 69 missiles and 298 drones overnight on May 25, according to Ukraine's Air Force. The attack killed 12 people, including three children, and injured more than 60, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"How will the world react to Putin’s terror and clear provocation? To his mockery of any ceasefire discussion? I must admit, I ask that myself," Mathernova wrote. "Putin is clearly after his stated goal, killing Ukrainians and forcing Ukraine into submission. Sadly, the only language he understands is the language of force."

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in response to the attacks, called for stronger sanctions on Russia and added that the silence from the U.S. and others "encourages Putin."

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia met recently in Istanbul on May 16, for the first direct talks between the two countries in three years. Though the Ukrainian team had pushed for an unconditional ceasefire, the discussions ceased without any apparent progress towards this goal.

Russia "categorically" rejected the appeal in Turkey, according to Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia, who attended the talks as a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

After the talks concluded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on May 21 that Moscow had no interest in agreeing to a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying that Russia "doesn't want this anymore."

In response to the Russian attacks on May 24 and May 25, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) released a statement "deploring" the deadly new wave of attacks.

“With at least 78 people reported killed or injured across the country, last night’s attack tragically demonstrates the persistent deadly risk to civilians of using powerful weapons in urban areas, including those far away from the frontline,” said Danielle Bell, Head of HRMMU.

“It is yet another addition to the staggering human toll this war continues to inflict on civilians, with more families across the country now grieving their losses.”

Since the start of its full-scale invasion, Russia has routinely used missiles and drones to strike Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

‘It’s terrorism’ — Russia launches one of the heaviest strikes on Kyiv during full-scale war
Multiple people were injured as multiple waves of explosions rocked Kyiv overnight on May 24 during a massive Russian drone and missile attack.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
