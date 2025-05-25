Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russia 'categorically' rejected unconditional ceasefire in peace talks, Ukrainian official says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2025 5:16 PM 2 min read
ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - MAY 15: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) meets with Russian Presidential Advisor Vladimir Medinskiy at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, Turkiye, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia's negotiating team in Istanbul has repeatedly stated that "an unconditional ceasefire is categorically unacceptable," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia said in an interview aired on March 24 on Ukraine's national telethon.

Kyslytsia was present in Istanbul last week, as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met on May 16 to begin the first direct peace talks between the two countries in three years.

The Ukrainian team emphasized during the talks that both the Ukrainians and Americans continue to propose an unconditional ceasefire as the next step in a peace negotiating process, Kyslytsia said.

"I do not think that (the Russian negotiating team's) directives had a position that allowed for the possibility of reaching an agreement with the Ukrainian side on a ceasefire," Kyslytsia said.

The peace talks in Istanbul concluded after less than two hours with no agreement beween the two sides on a ceasefire.

After the talks concluded, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow has no interest in agreeing to a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying on May 21 that "we don't want this anymore."

A source in the Ukrainian President's Office briefed on the talks confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Moscow's delegation insisted that Ukraine retreat from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, despite Russia not fully controlling any of them.

The only concrete agreement from the discussions was the arrangement of a major prisoner swap, which was completed on May 15.

Ukraine brings home 307 POWs in 2nd phase of major prisoner swap with Russia
Ukraine has secured the release of 307 Ukrainians from Russian captivity in the second phase of its largest prisoner exchange with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 24.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

5:03 PM
Video

Russia advancing and ex-official assassination | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur shares key takeaways from Monday’s phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Wednesday’s assassination of a controversial Ukrainian ex-official. Also, Russia is advancing in Sumy Oblast.
11:31 PM

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country. The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.
5:27 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine’s 1,000 for 1,000 POW swap with Russia.

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began the largest prisoner exchange since 2014. Over three days, 1,000 prisoners of war (POWs) from both sides will return home in a deal agreed upon during direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul earlier this month — the first such talks between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022. The Kyiv Independent went to the site of exchange.
