Russian weapons plant hit by drones in Tambov Oblast, media reports attacks across country

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drones struck a Russian military plant in Michurinsk, Tambov Oblast, in the early hours of June 6, according to media outlets in Russia.

Attacks were also reported in Russia's Saratov, Moscow, Tula, Belgorod, and Kaluga oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

The JSC Progress Plant in the city of Michurinsk in Tambov Oblast came under fire overnight, Russian Telegram news channels reported, citing local residents. A drone allegedly hit the plant's workshop, causing a fire.

Russian officials have not yet commented on the attack.

The JSC Progress Plant produces high-tech aviation and missile control systems, along with equipment for gas and oil pipelines. The plant was reportedly hit in a previous attack in December 2024.

On the same night, Russian outlets also reported that an oil refinery in Saratov Oblast came under attack. The Kristal Plant, which supplies fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, was engulfed in flames after a drone strike. Ukraine has targeted the facility in past attacks.

A train derailed in Belgorod Oblast after an explosive device detonated under the tracks, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed. Part of the track was damaged, but there were no casualties, he said.

In the Russian capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that air defense units repelled 10 drones bound for Moscow. Sobyanin said that emergency services had been dispatched to the sites of the fallen wreckage, but did not disclose information regarding any damage.

Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported that five drones were downed over the region, damaging cars.

In Tula Oblast, air defense units reportedly intercepted two drones. Three people were injured, according to Governor Dmitry Milyaev.

The reported attacks come the same night that Russia launched another large-scale drone and missile attack against Ukraine. The attack killed four people in Kyiv and caused casualties and damage to cities in western Ukraine, far from the front lines.

As peace negotiations stall and Russia refuses the accept a ceasefire, the war has escalated.

Russia intensified aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities in late May, launching some of the heaviest assaults of the full-scale war over three consecutive nights. Less than a week later, Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb, an audacious mass drone strike that reportedly damaged 41 Russian military planes.

In the days since, Ukraine has continued to target key Russian military assets, launching strikes against missile bases and the Crimean Bridge.