Russian strikes kill at least 13, injure over 30 across Ukraine in past 24 hours

by Anna Fratsyvir May 17, 2025 12:59 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian emergency responder stands amid the ruins of a residential building destroyed by a Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on May 17, 2025. (Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
In the past 24 hours, Russian attacks have killed at least 13 people and injured 32 across Ukraine, according to local athorities.

Russian forces launched a massive drone assault across Ukraine overnight, using 62 drones including Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones from Russia and occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 36 drones over multiple regions. Six decoy UAVs were lost through electronic warfare and did not reach their targets.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure in two districts, Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office said. Three people were injured by shrapnel, explosive blasts and burns while sheltering in their homes. Private houses, farm buildings and vehicles were damaged. Prosecutors opened investigations into the strikes as possible war crimes.

In Kherson Oblast, an FPV drone struck a garbage truck around 9 a.m. in Kherson city, injuring three municipal workers. The men were hospitalized with blast injuries and concussions, local officials said.

In Sumy Oblast, a drone strike hit a passenger bus near the town of Bilopillia, killing nine people and injuring seven others. Throughout the day, Russian forces launched 85 attacks on 31 settlements in 13 communities, local authorities reported. Guided bombs, rockets and drone-dropped grenades damaged homes and infrastructure in two communities. Authorities evacuated 69 people from front-line areas.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, drones struck several villages throughout the day. No casualties were reported, though local authorities issued air raid alerts in parts of the region.

In Kharkiv Oblast, strikes on 10 communities killed one person in Kupiansk and injured at least nine people, governor said. Russian forces used a mix of rockets, guided bombs, Shahed drones, Lancet and Molniya drones, and FPV drones. Damage was reported to homes, businesses and critical infrastructure across multiple districts.

In Donetsk Oblast, shelling hit 18 towns and villages, killing three civilians and injuring at least 10 others. Local authorities evacuated 181 people, including 38 children, from front-line communities, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

