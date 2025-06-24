Skip to content
Russian strikes kill 4, injure 5 in Kherson Oblast

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 24, 2025 7:55 AM 1 min read
KHERSON, UKRAINE - JUNE 21: A man looks at a residential building damaged by Russian shelling on June 21, 2025 in Kherson, Ukraine. (Photo by Olexandr Kornyakov via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed four people and injured five others between June 23 and 24, local officials reported.

Russian forces launched drone and artillery strikes on dozens of settlements across the region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Twenty-nine settlements were affected, including the regional capital, Kherson, which shares the same name as the oblast.

The strikes damaged critical infrastructure and residential areas, including four private houses. A shop and several private vehicles were also reportedly damaged.

Kherson Oblast, located in southern Ukraine just north of Russian-occupied Crimea, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

