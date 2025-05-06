The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ukrainian POWs, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Russian soldiers executed 3 unarmed Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast, prosecutors say

by Kateryna Hodunova May 6, 2025 10:12 PM 1 min read
The photo published by Ukrainian prosecutors purportedly shows Russian troops who shot Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 3, 2025. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shot three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) on May 3 near the village of Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, the regional prosecutor's office reported on May 6.

The execution of prisoners of war is a breach of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as an international crime.

Russian soldiers captured three Ukrainian servicemen during the assaults near Novopil and forced them to lay down their arms. The Russian military then shot the Ukrainian soldiers, according to Ukrainian prosecutors.

The case is being investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the U.N. for a response.

"The international community should immediately respond to the following systemic gross violations by Russia," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine has previously documented widespread violations of the Geneva Conventions by Russian forces, including the execution of 177 captured Ukrainian soldiers as of mid-December 2024.

Visual evidence of such atrocities continues to emerge, reinforcing concerns over Moscow’s systematic violations of international law.

Kyiv’s air defense increasingly under pressure amid missile shortage
As the air defense missile stocks run low and the future of U.S. military aid to Ukraine grows increasingly uncertain, Kyiv is under pressure to defend its sky. The concerns mount as Russia scales up its aerial attacks across Ukraine, combining ballistic missiles and drones to overwhelm air defenses.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

7:05 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile strike on Sumy suburb kills 3, injures 7.

According to the preliminary information, Russian troops used a ballistic missile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. It was launched at around 5:30 p.m. local time, targeting civilian infrastructure.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.