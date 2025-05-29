Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, explosion in Russia, War, Ukraine
Stavropol explosion kills Russian official who led attacks on Ukraine's Mariupol

by Kateryna Denisova May 29, 2025 10:04 AM 2 min read
Zaur Gurtsyev, the deputy mayor of Stavropol and a former participant in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (Vladimir Vladimirov/Telegram)
An explosion in Russia’s Stavropol on May 28 killed Zaur Gurtsyev, the city's deputy mayor who participated in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed Gurtsyev’s death, describing it as a "nighttime incident on Chekhov Street" without providing further details.

The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that the bodies of two men with multiple injuries were found at the scene.

Multiple Russian Telegram channels identified Gurtsyev as one of the victims and shared what they claimed was footage of the explosion.

Shot Telegram channel, which appears to be close to Russian security forces, suggested the explosion may have been caused by a grenade or an improvised explosive device.

Gurtsyev took part in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "Time of Heroes" ("Vremya Geroev") program. According to the program’s website, he led Russia's aerial operation to capture the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in 2022.

Vladimirov suggested possible Ukrainian involvement in the incident but provided no evidence to support the claim. The investigation is ongoing.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Previously, Kyiv has targeted Russian officials who had played a key role in Russia's full-scale invasion.

