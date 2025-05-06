The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Sumy Oblast, Missile attack
Russian missile strike on Sumy suburb kills 3, injures 7

by Kateryna Hodunova May 6, 2025 7:05 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a Sumy suburb on May 6, 2025. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration)
Russian forces launched a missile attack against a suburb of Sumy on May 6, killing three and injuring seven people, the local military administration reported.

According to the preliminary information, Russian troops used a ballistic missile, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said. It was launched at around 5:30 p.m. local time, targeting civilian infrastructure.

Most of the injured are children. One child is in extremely serious condition, the administration said.

A 20-year-old woman was killed at the scene of the attack. A 6-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man died on the way to the hospital.

Further details of the attack are being clarified.

Sumy Oblast is a northeastern region that borders Russia's Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts. Sumy Oblast residents often experience multiple attacks per day, with border areas suffering from artillery and glide bomb attacks, and the regional capital of Sumy coming under missile and drone strikes.

Most recently, Russia has been deploying small assault groups to infiltrate the region in a bid to expand the front line.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

