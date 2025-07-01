Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, War, Ukrainian armed forces
Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills brigade commander, injures 30 people, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 1, 2025 10:46 PM 2 min read
The commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Serhii Zakharevych, who was killed in the Russian July 1 missile strike on the village of Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. (Ukraine's Special Forces)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack killed the commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Serhii Zakharevych, and injured 30 people in Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 1, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

The Russian army struck the Kamianske district, where the village of Huliaipole is located, in the morning on July 1, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Huliaipole, with a pre-war population of around 1,200, lies in the western part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line.

Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"We will definitely respond to the Russians for this attack," Zelensky said, adding that the investigation into the Russian attack is currently underway and he is waiting for a report from the military command.

Zakharevych graduated from the Odesa Institute of the Ground Forces. After graduation, he led a platoon in a reconnaissance company of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 1st Tank Brigade.

In February 2025, he was appointed commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Prior to that, he served as deputy commander of the 33rd Mechanized Brigade.

Zakharevych was involved in preparing three qualification courses for the Ukrainian Special Forces and headed the 47th Special Forces detachment. He participated in multiple combat missions at the front.

"Our army has lost another representative of a new generation of Ukrainian officers who grew up in combat and became models of courage and proactive military leadership," the General Staff's statement read.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

