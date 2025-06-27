Skip to content
Russian missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast city kills 5, injures 23

by Anna Fratsyvir June 27, 2025 1:49 PM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Samar in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 27 killed five people and injured at least 23 others, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In a statement posted to Telegram, Lysak said most of the injured were hospitalized. Four of the victims are in serious condition, while the others sustained moderate injuries. A fire broke out following the strike, and emergency services are continuing to work at the site.

"We're doing everything possible to assist those affected," Lysak said.

The attack comes just days after Russia launched one of the deadliest assaults on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. On June 24, missiles struck multiple locations in the regional capital of Dnipro and in the oblast, killing at least 21 people and injuring over 300 others.

The strike hit civilian infrastructure, a dormitory, a gymnasium, and a train traveling from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia, as well as the nearby town of Samarske. Two people were killed and 14 others wounded there. At least 100 victims of the Dnipro attack remain hospitalized, Lysak said.

Ukrainian drones strike Russian S-400 air defense system in occupied Crimea, HUR says
The attack damaged “critical and expensive components” of Russia’s S-400 Triumph air defense system, including two 92N2E multifunctional control radars, two 91N6E detection radars, and an S-400 launcher, according to HUR.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

